 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky lawmakers give final passage to charter school bill

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's GOP-run legislature signaled Tuesday it's ready to put charter schools to the test, likely setting up a policy showdown with the Democratic governor over a hot-button education issue.

The bill paving the way for charter schools to open on a pilot basis won 22-14 final passage in the Senate. The measure also creates a permanent funding stream for charters.

Gov. Andy Beshear has vowed to veto it. The bill's supporters, however, pushed the proposal through in time to ensure lawmakers could take up a veto override in wrap-up work before this year's legislative session ends in mid-April. The legislature is set to take a break after Wednesday to give the governor time to review bills sent to his desk and decide which ones to sign or veto.

After years of inaction, charter schools could get a kick-start from the bill passed Tuesday.

The legislature authorized charter schools in 2017. None have been created in Kentucky because lawmakers did not provide a permanent funding mechanism.

People are also reading…

The new measure would set up a long-term funding method for charter schools. Public charters, like traditional public schools, would receive a mix of local and state tax support.

Another key feature of the measure would require at least two charter schools be created under pilot projects — one in Louisville and one in northern Kentucky.

The bill’s backers said charters would give parents more choices for their children’s schooling.

“It's not looking to take over all of education,” Republican Sen. Mike Wilson said in supporting the bill. “It's just looking to be a tool to be used where needed.”

Noting the bill's limited introduction for charters, he added: “Let's give it a try. It's a pilot project, and if it doesn't work we don't have to do it anymore.”

The measure drew vigorous opposition from public education groups. Opponents said charter schools would divert funding from traditional public schools and raised questions about oversight and accountability of charters.

“This is a painful day for Kentucky,” said Democratic Sen. Robin Webb. “Charter schools were never intended for all students, to serve all students. They were intended for the best performers, the least difficult and the least expensive.”

Some opponents predicted the measure will be challenged in court if it becomes law.

Another bill winning final passage Tuesday is aimed at overcoming Kentucky's nursing shortage by boosting enrollment in nursing schools and luring out-of-state nurses into the state’s workforce.

The measure would lift enrollment limits in nursing programs meeting student achievement standards and accelerate licensing for out-of-state nurses to work in Kentucky.

Republican Sen. Robby Mills, a lead sponsor of the bill, called its passage "a significant achievement for the nursing profession and, in turn, the wellbeing of so many Kentuckians,”

Kentucky has faced a shortage of nurses for years but the problem worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Late last year, Beshear declared the state’s nursing shortage to be an emergency. The governor pointed to projections that Kentucky will need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024 to help fill gaps caused by retirements and people leaving the profession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin amid Democratic hopes of reviving talks with him over the party's derailed social and environment plan.

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains as contract negotiations are set to resume this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons you should be drinking turmeric tea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News