Kentucky lawmakers review final bills before ending session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers considered a final batch of bills Thursday before ending a 60-day session marked by Republicans wielding their clout to put their stamp on key state policies.

Bills clearing the finish line would strengthen health coverage for new mothers and allow Kentucky students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons. Debates continued into the early evening with a few hours left before the deadline to gavel an end to the session.

The legislature’s GOP supermajorities had already secured passage of key policy priorities when they voted Wednesday to override a series of vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Lawmakers put the finishing touches on the session Thursday.

The Senate gave final passage to legislation that includes ensuring postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers for up to a year after giving birth. The proposal — now headed to the governor — is aimed at reducing the state’s chronically high maternal mortality rate.

Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, praised the proposal for focusing on health care at “the most vulnerable time for mom and baby.”

“Despite the increased risk of postpartum death and illness, up to half of women do not receive routine care after birth, regardless of whether they experienced complications during pregnancy or not,” he said in a statement after the bill's passage.

The bipartisan proposal started out as a House bill but was attached to a Senate bill — a common practice in the final days of a session to get proposals over the finish line. The original House bill's lead sponsors were Democratic Rep. McKenzie Cantrell and Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser.

The House gave final passage to the bill allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons. Supporters said the legislation signals the importance of mental health with the goal of removing the stigma of discussing the matter.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner called it a “big win” for students, saying it will result in "elevating conversations about mental health.”

Lawmakers wrapped up work on many of the session's highest-profile bills Wednesday, when Republicans pushed through measures over the governor's objections. Those measures will allow charter schools to be introduced and funded, tighten rules for public assistance and revamp the state’s tax code, with the goal of gradually phasing out state individual income taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

