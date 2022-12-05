 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms.

Beshear defended his efforts to combat COVID-19 and downplayed any potential political backlash from virus-related restrictions he placed on businesses and gatherings. The global health crisis gave him unprecedented access to Kentuckians through frequent news conferences held to guide them through the crisis.

“I think the voters of Kentucky — who by now know me pretty well — know that I’ll work for them tirelessly each and every day,” the governor told reporters at the state Capitol.

Beshear, 45, the son of former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, was accompanied by his wife, their two children and his parents as he submitted paperwork to the secretary of state's office for the 2023 election. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who will run with him again next year, also joined him.

People are also reading…

Polling has consistently shown the governor receiving high job-performance ratings from Kentuckians. But Beshear faces a tough reelection fight in a state trending heavily in favor of Republicans. GOP candidates, including several who have battled him on legal and political fronts during his first term in office, are lining up for the chance to challenge him next year.

“The fundamentals are strong for a Republican candidate to defeat him, and we stand ready to support our nominee once the primary process is concluded,” state GOP spokesman Sean Southard said in a statement Monday. "In 2023, the Andy Beshear show will have its final season.”

With the spring primary months away, Beshear batted away questions about potential rivals.

“When you’ve governed through a pandemic and tornadoes and ice storms, who your potential opponents are don’t keep you up at night," he said. “I’m focused on doing a good job."

Earlier in the day, Beshear spoke at an event showcasing progress by Ford and its South Korean partner in developing a battery production venture at Glendale in central Kentucky. The mega-project — landed by Beshear last year and ranking as the largest in state history — will employ 5,000 workers to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

The governor has consistently touted the state's economic successes during his tenure. On Monday, he declared it the state's “greatest two years of economic development in our lifetime, creating more jobs than ever before.”

Beshear pointed to his efforts to expand access to health care. He relaunched a state-run web portal first started by his father's administration that signs up Kentuckians for health coverage, which had been dismantled by the Republican governor who served for a single term between them, Matt Bevin.

Beshear said he will keep pushing for higher pay for educators to help overcome a statewide teacher shortage.

The governor has urged the legislature to reopen the state budget next year amid unprecedented budget surpluses to pump more money into public schools. Lawmakers left it up to local school districts to decide whether to use additional state funding to provide higher pay to teachers and other school staff. Most districts have awarded pay raises, Republicans say.

But the governor says more needs to be done. Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to blame Beshear for the pandemic-related setbacks in statewide test scores.

Beshear said Monday that Kentuckians will be remembered for their perseverance against the pandemic and in overcoming deadly tornadoes and flooding during his term. He has come under blistering GOP attacks for his handling of the pandemic, but he stoutly defended his actions.

“We made the hard decisions when they were the right decisions,” Beshear said. “I was going to put the lives of our people ahead of any personal ambition. And what I said then, is if we saved more lives but they ran me out of town, then OK. I’m going to remain proud of what our team did together, regardless of any consequences.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

Chinese universities are sending students home and police are fanning out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests. That comes after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. But they showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities. A small group gathered at a university in Hong Kong.

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana’s Republican attorney general has asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.

Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says

Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making clear he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors wrote to President Joe Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate. They say it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Congress may consider legislation this coming week to end the mandate as a requirement to gather enough support to pass this years’ defense budget, which is already two months late. Austin says the mandate has kept the forces healthy.

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription. These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana's Republican attorney general can continue his investigation of an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The girl had traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this summer. A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to block Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation of Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Rokita alleges Bernard violated child abuse reporting and patient privacy laws. Bernard denies wrongdoing. The same judge also ruled Friday in a separate lawsuit that Indiana’s abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law. The Indiana abortion ban was already on hold because of another legal challenge.

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures spread to several cities over the weekend in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Authorities eased some regulations, apparently to try to quell public anger, but the government showed no sign of backing down on its larger coronavirus strategy, and analysts expect authorities to quickly silence the dissent.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine can increase with added exercise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News