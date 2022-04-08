 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lamont feeling some COVID-19 symptoms, treatments possible

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont did not rule out Friday the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19, acknowledging he was exhibiting some symptoms.

“I had really no symptoms yesterday,” the Democrat told reporters during a virtual news conference from the governor's residence in Hartford. “Today, maybe you can hear it in my voice and some other things. I may take a look at those treatments, yes.”

Lamont, 68, received his second booster shot on March 31. He tested positive Thursday morning after taking a regularly-scheduled rapid self-test. The infection was confirmed with a second rapid self-test and a positive PCR test, spokesperson Max Reiss said.

Lamont, who sounded hoarse during the news conference, said he felt “pretty good” in general.

“Today my voice is a little edgy,” he said. "I’m going to take a good long weekend here and relax. I think I’ll be fine early next week.”

People are also reading…

Lamont is at least the 16th U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press tally. His positive test comes a week after another Northeast governor, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, tested positive.

This week, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced more than 40 “Test to Treat” locations were open across the state, offering people the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 and receive treatments in one location if they test positive. The sites are located at pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.

“In order for COVID-19 treatments to work, they must be started early, within five days of when your symptoms start,” Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state's public health commissioner, said in a written statement. ”The Test to Treat initiative provides eligible patients faster, easier access to potentially life-saving treatments.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed COVID-19, the church's support of non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and legacies of racism at the faith's first in-person conference since the onset of the pandemic.

Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden's migrant woes

Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden's migrant woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds was imposed by a president who wanted to restrict immigration entirely. It will soon be ended by a president who is facing increasing pressure from within his own party to welcome immigrants.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fry bread stars in Morningside restaurant's reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News