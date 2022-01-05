Lamont undergoes second hip replacement, recovering at home

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont underwent hip replacement surgery Wednesday a year after having a similar procedure on his other hip, his office announced.

The surgery again took place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. The Democratic governor, who turned 68 two days ago, is recovering at his home in Greenwich, his office said.

"His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely,” spokesman Max Reiss said in a statement.

Lamont underwent his first hip replacement on Jan. 13, 2021. His office provided no further details on Wednesday's surgery, including which hip was replaced.

