 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Latest inmate removed from death row via mental illness law

  • 0
Death Penalty-Explainer-Ohio

In this Sept. 23, 2021 photo, Tim Young, Ohio's State Public Defender, testifies at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus in favor of a bill that would abolish capital punishment in Ohio. Young also pushed for a measure that became law earlier this year, and which prohibits inmates from being executed if they suffered from a serious mental illness at the time of their crime, including schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder.

 Andrew Welsh-Huggins - staff, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A convicted killer who fatally shot a man nearly 40 years ago has been removed from Ohio's death row under a new law that prohibits the execution of people who had severe mental illness at the time of their crime.

The law covers killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder when they committed their offenses.

Last month, a judge in Stark County ruled that death row inmate David Sneed, 60, had schizoaffective disorder at the time of the November 1984 shooting death of Herbert Rowan in a botched robbery.

Last year, judges also removed inmates in Butler and Franklin counties from death row after their attorneys successfully argued they met the mental illness criteria.

The legislation that took effect in April 2021 provides a one-year window for current death row inmates to file to have their death sentences revoked because of the serious mental illness clause. Inmates who successfully appeal their sentences are removed from death row but still face life in prison without parole.

People are also reading…

The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.

Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate

Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fellow Republican conservatives rallied Tuesday behind a Kansas physician-legislator who's under investigation by the state medical board, advancing his measures to protect doctors pursuing potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19 and to weaken childhood vaccination requirements.

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

CULPEPER, Virginia (AP) — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News