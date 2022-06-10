 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect

  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

He said then that the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”

Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

People are also reading…

West Virginia has only one clinic that provides abortion services, the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston.

In a statement, the clinic's executive director, Katie Quinonez, called the ban “yet another example of politicians interfering with personal reproductive health decisions.”

“People seek abortion for many reasons, and each of those reasons is valid and should be respected,” she said. “Patients should be able to be open and honest with their health care provider."

Quinonez said Thursday that the clinic was waiting on the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health to provide guidance on reporting and certification requirements for the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

President Joe Biden says democracy is an “essential ingredient” for the Western Hemisphere's future, an implicit rebuttal to leaders from around the world who boycotted the Summit of the Americas because authoritarians were not invited. He also drew sharp contrasts around one of the issues central to the summit, immigration, saying “safe and orderly migration is good for all of our economies” but “unlawful” forms are unacceptable. “We will enforce our borders through innovative, coordinated action with our regional partners,” Biden said Wednesday at the opening ceremony of events that run through Friday in Los Angeles.

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Japan has partially opened its borders to foreign tourists and begun accepting visa applications after two years of near-dormant tourism. but while Friday is the first day to start procedures for entering Japan, arrivals are not expected until late June at the earliest. Only tourists on guided package tours who wear masks and follow other antivirus measures will be accepted as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions where infection risks are deemed low. After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing its restrictions earlier this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers warn that eye damage caused by screen time can be deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News