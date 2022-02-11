 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Lawmaker who suffered badly broken leg exits governor's race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania is bowing out of the governor's race, saying Friday that a broken leg he suffered last month in a fall on ice is more severe than originally believed.

In a statement, Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said he will need to spend more time rehabilitating his leg than he initially thought.

Continuing to campaign “would put my future ability to walk without impediment in danger" while the injury would leave him unable to campaign as effectively as his supporters deserve, he said.

Martin, 49, joined the campaign relatively late, in December, and trailed in fundraising as the candidates work to get their name out to voters and break free from the pack.

Martin exits the Republican primary field still double-digits deep as GOP rivals vie for the nomination to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, two-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in November's election.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a second-term Democrat, is constitutionally restricted from serving a third term. He has endorsed Shapiro.

The primary election is May 17.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

