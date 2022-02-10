Lawmakers debate final COVID orders, emergency declaration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers were expected to extend some of Gov. Ned Lamont's remaining pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, including a statewide mask mandate for schools and child care centers.

The governor wants to keep the mandate in place until Feb. 28 before allowing local officials to decide whether masking is necessary.

While the final details of the orders were being worked out Thursday afternoon, the House of Representatives voted 89-56, with three Democrats joining Republicans in opposition, in favor of a resolution that continues the state's public health and civil preparedness emergencies through June 30.

Supporters stressed that the resolution doesn't extend Lamont's extraordinary powers — powers the GOP has strongly opposed.

Rather, Democrats say the states of emergency are necessary so Connecticut can keep getting federal pandemic relief funds, including roughly $31 million a month in extra benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly also wants the public health and civil preparedness emergencies in place as “an overall recognition of what we’re still going through as a state,” said Rep. Mike D’Agostino, D-Hamden.

“This does not grant the governor any particular powers," he said. “This is solely, by its terms, a legislative declaration pursuant to our constitutional power.”

Despite such assurances, Republicans said the resolution was unnecessary and arbitrary, representing the continued overreach by government into people's lives as the pandemic appears to be winding down — an argument expected to be repeated when House members debate whether to continue the mask mandate and other executive orders.

“The people of this state are tired. They no longer want to live under that declaration. They want to be free again to do what they want and they want the Legislature to do its job,” said Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, R-Wolcott.

Lamont’s public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations — powers granted to him through state law — as well as his remaining COVID-19 executive orders, are set to expire Feb. 15. Lamont has asked the General Assembly to extend 11 orders. They address issues ranging from the required vaccination of long-term care workers to the modification of state contracting rules to make it easier to buy items in an emergency.

The 11 orders include one which grants authority to certain state commissioners allowing them to set masking rules for schools and child care centers. Lamont wants that order extended, but only until Feb. 28. At that time, depending on the state’s COVID-19 situation, the commissioners would remove the mandate, leaving the decision up to local officials.

But some Republicans and parents' rights activists argue that any masking mandate, statewide or local, is not necessary. Rather, they plan to propose an amendment that would replace the mandate with a provision allowing parents to mask their children if they want to.

If the executive orders are extended later Thursday, as expected, the Senate is scheduled to vote Monday on the two measures.

