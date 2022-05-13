 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawyer says Georgia man set for execution should be spared

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — The life of a Georgia man set to be executed Tuesday for killing an 8-year-old girl should be spared, his lawyer argues, explaining that her client has significant cognitive impairments that likely contributed to his crimes and has suffered horrific abuse in prison.

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, killed the 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death. His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

“Before society makes a man pay the ultimate price for a crime, it must determine if his culpability justifies the cost. In Virgil’s case, it simply does not. Virgil Presnell is profoundly disabled,” his attorney Monet Brewerton-Palmer wrote in a clemency application that was declassified Friday by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

People are also reading…

The application acknowledges the gravity of what Presnell did and says he is “deeply and profoundly sorry” to the two girls' families. It asks the parole board to postpone his execution by 90 days so the board can review his application and then to commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

The five-member parole board, which is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence, has scheduled a closed-door clemency hearing Monday to consider his case.

Presnell's mother drank large amounts of alcohol while she was pregnant with him, and a history of serious developmental disabilities is well-documented in his school records, Brewerton-Palmer wrote, adding that he grew up in an “abusive and unstable environment,” and sexual abuse was “endemic” in his family.

Even when he was arrested, his significant cognitive limitations were on display, the clemency application says. Under questioning by police, he confessed to every open crime against children in the county.

A letter from Adele Grubbs, Presnell's trial lawyer who later became a superior court judge, is quoted in the application: “Virgil was always clear that he did not mean to harm either girl. The effect on them of being kidnapped was beyond his understanding. He thought that they would have an enjoyable time.”

The clemency application acknowledges that that seems unbelievable, but argues “that does not mean untruthful.”

“If it seems so unbelievable, then we must ask ourselves why anyone would believe it. And the answer is simple: Virgil is profoundly brain damaged,” Brewerton-Palmer wrote.

Presnell suffered prenatal brain damage and likely suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, but that wasn't an available diagnosis at the time of his trial nearly 46 years ago, the clemency application says.

“We did not know better in 1976. But we know better today. A just society does not execute the developmentally disabled,” it says.

Over nearly half a century in prison, Presnell has served “hard time,” the clemency application says: “His crime was the worst of the worst — and so has his sentence been.”

Particularly during is early years on death row, Presnell was “routinely raped, beaten and deprived,” endured winters without heat or hot water, and sometimes went several years without setting foot outdoors, the clemency application says. But despite that hardship, he “has a spotless disciplinary history and has been a model prisoner."

A juror from his 1999 resentencing trial is quoted in the clemency application as saying he believed at least six of the jurors, including himself, would have supported a sentence of life without parole if it had been an option.

Presnell abducted the two girls as they walked home along a wooded trail from a Cobb County elementary school on May 4, 1976. He drove them to a secluded wooded area, had them undress and raped the older girl, according to evidence at trial outlined in a Georgia Supreme Court ruling. The younger girl tried to run, but Presnell caught her and drowned her in a creek, the ruling says.

He locked the 10-year-old girl in the trunk of his car and then left her in a wooded area when he got a flat tire, saying he’d return. She ran to a nearby gas station and described Presnell and his car with a flat tire to police.

Officers found him changing his tire at his apartment complex. He denied everything at first but later led police to the 8-year-old girls body and confessed, the ruling says.

Presnell would be the first person executed by Georgia this year and the seventh nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

Voters in the Philippines will be choosing their next leader between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led pre-election surveys. His victory would be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father's dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The winner of Monday's vote will inherit a sagging economy, poverty and deep divisions, as well as calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of a crackdown on illegal drugs. Other candidates including ex-boxer Manny Pacquiao are lagging far behind in the polls.     

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China’s export growth tumbled in April after Shanghai and other major industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Customs data showed exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%. The data confirmed fears that anti-virus controls shutting down most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers may depress trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries. China’s global trade surplus widened by 19.4% to $51.1 billion while the politically volatile surplus with the United States contracted by 65% to $9.8 billion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do you need to protect your phone number?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News