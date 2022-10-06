 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

LePage: Gov. Mills 'very fortunate' that COVID came to Maine

  • 0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican nominee for governor Paul LePage said during a debate Thursday that his Democratic rival got a political boost from COVID-19, thanks to federal pandemic aid.

“This governor has been very, very fortunate that COVID came, because with COVID came nearly $15 billion from Uncle Joe,” LePage said, referring to the rough total of federal dollars that flowed from the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The remark by LePage, who served as governor from 2010 to 2018, drew a surprised look from Gov. Janet Mills and an angry response from the state Democratic Party, which called it “an insult to Maine people, especially to the thousands” who lost a loved one.

Mills was able to build up the surplus and give most of it to Mainers because of federal spending, LePage said during this week's second debate amid a fiercely competitive governor's race.

People are also reading…

LePage has a history of off-color comments. In 2016, he said out-of-state drug dealers “with the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty” come to Maine and “impregnate a young white girl before they leave.” More recently, during his current campaign, he threatened to “deck” a Democratic staffer if the staffer got too close.

On Thursday, Mills and LePage mostly tackled economic issues at an event hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. A third candidate, independent Sam Hunkler, did not participate.

More than 2,500 Mainers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic, which started in the second year of Mills' tenure. Her supporters say her leadership reduced coronavirus deaths in the state, which has the oldest median age in the country.

During the debate, Mills took credit for building up Maine’s rainy day fund to unprecedented levels, providing good stewardship of the state budget and returning more than half of a surplus to residents.

But LePage touted his efforts during his time in office to rein in spending and provide a sound budget — without the federal cash infusion the state received during the pandemic.

He said that instead of sending $850 relief checks to Mainers, Mills should have used the surplus to lower state income taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear's office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate. Beshear has said he supports legalization. He says the committee found that Kentuckians who suffer from chronic conditions are not getting relief from painkillers and opioids and fear their addictive properties. Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey, the committee co-chair, said the committee did not hear any opposition at town hall meetings on the topic.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

We may not have oceans and mountains, but we do have millions of pumpkins and several pumpkin patches to visit in the area. With fall in the air, I have been looking forward to pumpkin picking, carving and all of the delicious recipes like the one outlined below.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New research finds petting dogs boosts neurons in brain that regulates emotional interactions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News