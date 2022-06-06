Louisiana lawmakers bringing 2022 session to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers entered the final day of the 2022 regular session Monday with a few issues pending, including a proposal to arm volunteer teachers and school administrators to combat school shootings, and a measure allowing lawmakers to more easily end health emergencies declared by governors.

The session, by law, had to end by 6 p.m. Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected to comment on the session after final adjournment.

GUNS

It appeared for a while that lawmakers would again pass legislation to do away with the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. A bill to do so passed the House and was awaiting action in the Senate. But, the bill's progress slowed as the national gun debate raged anew after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. A Senate committee first converted the bill to one allowing the arming of teachers and school administrators who volunteer to provide security in addition to their regular duties. The language doing away with permits — an idea Edwards vetoed in 2021 — was excised. The revamped bill was pending on the Senate floor as the session neared its end.

ABORTION

If a highly anticipated Supreme Court decision reverses the Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights, Louisiana law will subject doctors or others who perform abortions to as many as 10 years in prison, under legislation approved in the session. Two Democrats who are opposed to their party’s longtime support for abortion rights are key to the bill becoming law: Sen. Katrina Jackson of Monroe is the bill’s author. Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected to sign it into law, although he stressed last week that he wanted to study it first.

Although it enhances penalties, Edwards noted that the bill was largely designed to “harmonize” laws already on the books making abortion illegal in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned. He said last week that he would prefer that the bill had exceptions for rape and incest victims but added that there are no such exceptions in current law and a veto of Jackson’s bill would not change that.

BUDGET

Work was wrapped up on the state’s $39 billion budget and related budget bills May 19. The bill includes a $1,500 annual raise for teachers with a $750 raise. It also will direct $300 million toward a proposed new Mississippi River Bridge in the Baton Rouge area.

An analysis of the budget by the nonpartisan watchdog group Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana in The Advocate notes that the bill steers $100 million toward the “local initiatives, municipal agencies and nongovernment organizations that arguably shouldn’t be included in a state spending plan.” And some lawmakers complained the bill was passed without enough opportunity for lawmakers to digest all that’s in it.

Edwards let such projects stand, opting to use his line-item veto power sparingly, and noting that vetoing individual lawmakers' local projects, such as local recreational facilities, would not send the money to other projects he might deem more worthy.

“What I did was, I limited the vetoes where I could to achieve the priorities that I had set out ahead of time,” Edwards said at a news conference late last week."

Edwards was able to use some line-item vetoes to make more money available for higher education faculty raises.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Lawmakers awaited Edwards’ decision on whether he would veto a bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams. He vetoed a similar bill last year and an override effort fell two votes short in the House.

PANDEMIC ISSUES

Awaiting final action as adjournment neared was a bill spelling out how either chamber of the Legislature, with petitions signed by a majority of its members, could end public health emergency declarations by future governors. It’s a fine-tuning of existing law that has been challenged in court by opponents who say it is unconstitutional to grant a single legislative body such power.

Also pending in the final hours was action on a bill making government entities and public education institutions liable for civil damages if they deny entry to people based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

A law passed in 2017 that ended the practice of routinely treating 17-year-old criminal suspects as adults could be repealed under Senate-passed legislation pending in the House. Some prosecutors say the practice has contributed to a rise in violent crime and proponents of the repeal also point to violence in the state’s youth lockups as a reason to again treat 17-year-olds as adults. Opponents question whether the law is behind increased violent crime and worry about the harm that could come to some 17-year-olds in adult lockups.

THE CONFEDERACY

The Legislature approved a bill to erase Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from a list of Louisiana holidays. Neither of the holidays has been officially observed by state government in years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.