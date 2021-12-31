Louisville halts yard waste collection due to COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Metro Public Works is suspending yard waste collection after COVID-19 infections caused a drastic staffing shortage.

The department announced the change this week. The suspension starts on Monday and will go on “until further notice,” the department said in a statement.

Louisville public health leaders have said the city is seeing an alarming increase in COVID cases, with Jefferson County’s positivity rate reaching record levels, the Courier Journal reported.

The city’s Christmas tree drop-off locations will remain open, and residents can drop off yard waste there, the department said. Anything dropped off at those locations needs to meet the city’s requirements for curbside pickup.

