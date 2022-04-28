 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maine governor tests positive for COVID-19 after 2nd booster

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, and is exhibiting mild symptoms, her office said Thursday.

Mills, 74, tested positive on a rapid test Thursday afternoon after developing a scratchy throat, her office said.

“This is a good reminder that even though we may want to be done with COVID, it’s not necessarily done with us,” she said.

Mills is fully vaccinated and has had two boosters, the most recent on April 8. She said she believes that's “one of the reasons why I am still feeling well.” She encouraged others to get vaccinated, as well.

The governor tests frequently as a precaution. Her last negative test result was on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

