Man acknowledges leading outsized group in Grand Canyon hike

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of such groups is limited has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the October 2020 trip.

Joseph Don Mount of Chehalis pleaded guilty Friday to violating the park's rule limiting group size and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Beginning about five years ago, the park limited the number of visitors in such groups to 11 people to prevent overcrowding on trails. The restriction has remained in place throughout the pandemic.

Mount was warned about the size limitation and a prohibition on splitting large groups into smaller groups in a bid to get around the rule. But investigators have said Mount kept organizing the trip, recruiting prospective hikers, posting an itinerary and a list of those who signed up for the trip, and making other preparations.

His attorney, Ryan Stevens, said his client had good intentions in trying to draw together people who shared the same religious faith into an outing and that a lot of people had committed to the trip by the time his client was confronted by park employees about group size for his upcoming trip.

Others on the trails at the time complained that the group wasn’t distancing or wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and that they clogged the path, delaying itineraries.

Investigators say Mount collected thousands of dollars in registration fees from hikers to cover guide services, transportation and other costs. Mount projected at one time that after covering those costs, he would net a profit of about $65, according to court records.

