 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

  • 0

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house has been arrested on felony charges, officials announced on Thursday.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death. He said a federal investigation also is ongoing that could lead to federal charges connected to his alleged cashing of his mother's monthly $1,000 Social Security checks for years after she died.

Herion said Lelko was not charged in the deaths of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko, since the medical examiner's office could not determine how either one died.

Herion said Michael Lelko's 41-year-old brother remains the subject of an investigation but as of Thursday afternoon he had not been charged. Both were in custody on Thursday and Herion said if John Lelko was not charged within 48 hours he would be released from custody. Herion said John Lelko could face obstruction charges because he initially told police that his mother and sister were alive and living elsewhere, even though he knew they were both dead.

People are also reading…

Thursday's announcement comes about eight months after police discovered the bodies in the back yard during a well-being check at the residence. Both bodies had been buried in plastic tubs that had been sealed with duct tape.

Herion said Michael Lelko told police that his mother had died in 2015 after his sister pushed her down the stairs and that he buried his sister in the yard in 2019 after she became ill and died. He said Lelko said the sister had died of COVID-19, though Herion said he didn't believe COVID-19 existed in 2019, and Illinois officials have said they believe the first COVID-19 death in Illinois was in March 2020.

“When I interviewed Michael, he admitted that he buried his mother and his sister in the yard,” Herion said. “John did not give any statements pertaining to whether he participated in that.”

Herion said charges were not filed for several months because the bodies were not positively identified until this year. Both men, were taken into custody when the bodies were found but were released without being charged.

The charges mark the final chapter in the bizarre story that began with a check of the house, located in the community of Lyons, about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, after it was determined there was no running water. Herion said there were no operable toilets at the home, and several bags of urine and feces were found inside.

Herion said items such as Star Wars toys were stacked up to the ceiling at the time the bodies were found, and the home was so cluttered that the brothers climbed in and out through windows.

It could not be immediately determined if Michael Lelko had retained an attorney. Messages were left with the Cook County State's Attorney's office and the Lyons Police Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations, and the airline said more cancellations were possible through the weekend.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: 70% of non-organic U.S. produce carries pesticide residue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News