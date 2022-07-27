 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer

Congress Marriage Rights

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is met by reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an unexpected turnabout, Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he had reached an expansive agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — which had eluded them for months — on health care costs, energy and climate issues, taxing higher earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt.

Manchin, D-W.Va., whose resistance had long derailed sweeping legislation on those issues, abruptly revealed the agreement in a press release. It provided virtually no details on the accord.

