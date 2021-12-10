Maricopa County to use US money for new beds for homeless

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County is allocating $21 million of federal funding to partner with four local nonprofit groups to provide hundreds of additional beds for homeless people in metro Phoenix.

The projects to provide 352 new shelter beds is part of a $28 million spending plan approved Wednesday that also includes money to pay for boosting services to rapidly rehouse people and provide ways to prevent homelessness from recurring.

County officials are working to provide shelter for people disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and services “to help them get back on their feet," said Jack Sellers, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.

Under the plan, Community Bridges will receive $7.5 million for 100 new beds at a site not yet determined. Tempe Community Action Agency will get $6 million for 80 beds in Tempe. The Society of Vincent de Paul will receive $6 million for 100 beds in Phoenix. UMOM New Day Centers will get $1.4 million for 62 beds in Phoenix.

The additional shelter beds are expected to be available next year.

The money will come from the county’s $435 million allotment from federal pandemic relief funding.

The projects “will go a significant way to prevent chronic homelessness in our community," said county Human Services Director Jacqueline Edwards, “This is not just some sort of short-term solution."

Edwards said the spending fits with the Maricopa Association of Governments' regional homelessness action plan, also approved Wednesday. It calls for services for people experiencing homelessness to be expanded across the state.

“Folks experiencing homelessness throughout the region will be able to access these services,” Edwards said.

