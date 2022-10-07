 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Maryland court hears arguments on mail-in ballot counting

Mail-In-Ballots-Maryland

FILE - A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Judges on Maryland's highest court questioned a lawyer's argument on Friday, Oct. 7, that it would be unconstitutional for them to allow mail-in ballots to be counted earlier than the law currently allows due to the rising use of them since the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Julio Cortez - staff, AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Judges on Maryland's highest court questioned a lawyer's argument Friday that it would be unconstitutional to let mail-in ballots be counted earlier than currently allowed.

Attorney C. Edward Hartman told the Court of Appeals that it was up to the General Assembly, not the courts, to change the law. In fact, the legislature passed a measure to allow the earlier counting of mail-in ballots this year, Hartman noted, but Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill because of other provisions in it he did not support.

“This discussion already happened this year in the appropriate branch of the government," said Hartman, who is arguing on behalf of Dan Cox, Republican candidate for governor. "We don’t get to do it over again here.”

Last month, Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Bonifant granted an emergency petition filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow the canvassing of mail-in ballots to begin Oct. 1.

Bonifant wrote that with so many mail-in ballots, which have become more popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local boards of election would not be able to verify the vote count within 10 days of the general election as required. That would put into jeopardy the seating of winning candidates by the dates of the next term of office, Bonifant noted.

Hartman argued that the state needs to follow constitutional requirements because “once we begin approving the blurring of the lines between the three government branches, we start a slippery slope downhill.”

But Court of Appeals Judge Angela Eaves asked: “We're talking about this general election only, so should we just accept the domino effect and the turmoil that that could cause?”

Hartman said it's not a question of whether the state should or shouldn't.

“The question is whether we can, and I believe we cannot. Under the United States and Maryland Constitutions, this is not a judicial function," Hartman said.

Eaves questioned how the delay in counting the ballots could prevent elected officials from beginning their terms to start addressing important issues for the public.

Eaves asked: “Should citizens just say, ’Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait to address these important issues that affect us? ... So the domino effect doesn't matter at all?'"

Hartman replied: “It does matter, but it doesn’t mean that it’s one that this court can fix. Otherwise, this court becomes the legislature."

Dan Kobrin, an assistant attorney general who argued on behalf of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said the board petitioned the court under a constitutional delegation of power from the legislature to the judiciary for a narrowly tailored remedy that is available because of emergency circumstances for the public interest.

“You have a decision by the Circuit Court on the discrete set of facts with a remedy that only approaches and affects the discrete set of facts as to the party before it,” Kobrin said.

Counting mail-in ballots before Election Day was allowed in 2020 during a state of emergency, when voting by mail increased due to the pandemic. But because the state of emergency expired, the state went back to a law that doesn’t allow mail-in ballots to be counted until after Election Day.

Mail-in ballot counting did not begin until two days after the primary in July, leaving the outcomes of many races unknown for days.

This is a big election year in Maryland, with statewide offices like governor, attorney general and comptroller on the ballot, as well as all 188 seats in the General Assembly, the state's eight U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate seat.

As of Wednesday, 549,681 voters had requested mail-in ballots in Maryland. That's more than the 508,000 who asked for them in the primary. Maryland has about 3.8 million eligible active voters.

Pre-Election Day canvassing would be conducted in public on published dates, the board said. The results of preelection canvasses will be withheld until the polls close on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

