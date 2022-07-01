 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Maryland law expanding who can perform abortion takes effect

  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland law taking effect Friday will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants who receive special training to perform abortions, as some states seek to expand access to the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Medical professionals other than physicians with the training can begin providing abortions Friday, though it's unclear how many will immediately be eligible. Delaware, Connecticut and Washington also enacted laws this year allowing non-physician clinicians to perform abortions.

Dr. Kyle Bukowski, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Maryland, is training non-physician clinicians to perform safe abortions in Maryland. Bukowski, who also has done such training in California, believes providing abortion access is one of the most significant jobs he has done as a doctor.

“It feels so important,” said the board-certified OB/GYN, who also delivers babies. “That is the difference between them finishing school or not; leaving an abusive relationship or not; being able to take care of their kids or not, keep their job or not, and to be able to fully give back somebody their autonomy is probably the most important work that you can do as a doctor or as a medical provider.”

People are also reading…

The high court's ruling last week touched off a flurry of action in courthouses as conservative-leaning states seek to ban or restrict the procedure. But other states have sought to expand access, and advocates say that more providers are needed in areas that may see an influx of patients crossing state lines.

“When you talk about 26 states losing access, 36 million women losing access, it’s going to spread out, and so it is all hands on deck,” said Karen Nelson, president of Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, signed legislation Wednesday to allow physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and nurse midwifes to perform abortions before viability. The measure includes various legal protections for abortion providers and patients, including out-of-state residents receiving abortions in Delaware.

Fourteen states — California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington — now allow non-physicians to provide abortions, said Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute in New York, a think tank that supports abortion rights.

“This is a long time coming where states are recognizing that one, for so long the number of abortion providers has been decreasing, and that we need to better ensure access to care, especially as we see states banning abortion," Nash said.

Supporters of Maryland's law say the state could see an influx of patients because of its proximity to Southern states expected to restrict abortion access.

“I think we are in a very unique place," Nelson said. "Some people say we are the southern-most accessible state, and some people are calling us the northern-most Southern state, and the I-95 corridor creates sort of a pipeline here.”

Earlier this year, as Maryland lawmakers were considering the legislation, abortion providers were already seeing some patients from Texas who were seeking alternatives because of the ban there, Nelson said.

The Maryland law was passed partly in anticipation that the Supreme Court would strike down Roe and to increase access in rural parts of the state that don't have providers.

“We passed the bill this year in Maryland after no legislation advancing abortion rights for 30 years, because unfortunately we expected this day to come," said Del. Ariana Kelly, a Democrat who sponsored the measure.

To enact the law, Democrats who control the Maryland General Assembly overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan, in his veto letter to lawmakers, wrote that the measure “risks lowering the high standard of reproductive health care services received by women in Maryland.”

“Unlike nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, physician assistants, and licensed certified midwives, physicians are uniquely qualified to perform these procedures and resolve any medical complications should they arise," Hogan wrote.

The Maryland law also mandates that $3.5 million in state funding be allocated annually starting in fiscal year 2024 for the training. Hogan declined to release money set aside by lawmakers to provide that much for training in the fiscal year starting Friday.

Bukowski disagrees that the new law risks lowering reproductive health care services.

“As long as they're trained to do it, they can do so safely,” Bukowski said.

Associated Press writer Randall Chase contributed to this report from Dover, Delaware.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

Vice President Kamala Harris has spent weeks warning that the Supreme Court decision undermining the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling could open the door for sweeping new restrictions on privacy. She argues the fallout could affect birth control, in vitro fertilization, gay marriage and that other new restrictions could affect the right to vote. The nation's first female vice president has emerged as a leading White House voice on abortion rights along with President Joe Biden. Harris' efforts on abortion rights come after she has struggled with other thorny policy problems that Biden assigned to the vice president, including immigration policy and expanding voting rights. Both issues have stalled in Congress.

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont underwent surgery Thursday after he broke his hip in a fall at his home. A spokesman for the 82-year-old Democrat says Leahy is “comfortably recovering” at a Washington area hospital after successful surgery. Leahy fell Wednesday night at his home in McLean, Virginia. Doctors said the best course of action was to have surgery as soon as possible. He is expected to make a full recovery and begin physical therapy. Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

New Zealand leader makes first trip to UK since trade deal

New Zealand leader makes first trip to UK since trade deal

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made her first visit to the U.K. since both countries signed a free trade agreement. She met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to boost bilateral ties and discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine. The trip came after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid. They will also discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. It was Ardern’s first visit to the U.K. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand had enacted a strict border policy at the outset of the pandemic and only recently reopened its borders to international visitors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for getting back in the dating game post-divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News