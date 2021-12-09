Maryland lawmakers enact bills approved in last session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted to override more than 20 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes in a special session this week during its special session on redistricting. While lawmakers overrode Hogan's veto of a redrawn congressional map, here are some of the measures approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature in the last session that were enacted this week over the Republican governor’s opposition:

IMMIGRATION

Lawmakers enacted legislation that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. They also voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill that requires state employees to deny inspection of records or use of facial recognition technology by any federal agency seeking to enforce immigration law without a warrant.

PAROLE-GOVERNOR

Lawmakers voted to repeal a requirement that parole for an inmate serving a life sentence must be approved by the governor and puts the decision in the control of a parole commission.

LOCAL TAXES

Maryland counties and the city of Baltimore will have more flexibility in setting local income taxes.

EMERGENCY PROCUREMENTS

The governor will be required to provide a legislative panel notice within 72 hours after the execution of a contract or spending of money when authorizing certain emergency procurement during a state of emergency.

PANDEMIC PLANNING

The law will require the state health department to work with local health departments and the Maryland State Department of Education to implement a two-year plan to respond to COVID-19.

TRANSIT FUNDING

The state will be required to make investments to maintain the state’s public transit system to start addressing a $2 billion maintenance backlog.

