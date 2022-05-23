 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maryland's Sen. Van Hollen returns home after minor stroke

FILE - Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Van Hollen said Sunday, May 15 he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is home again after suffering a minor stroke, tweeting Sunday that it was great to be home “after a long week.”

The Maryland Democrat said in a statement May 15 that he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home and he was treated at George Washington University Hospital. An angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head, Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen previously said he was told there were no long-term effects or damage, but doctors advised him to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.

“I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW,” Van Hollen said in the tweet that included a photo of himself.

Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

