Masking up outside may help Nebraska allergy sufferers find relief
Masking up outside may help Nebraska allergy sufferers find relief

The pandemic completely changed social etiquette when it comes to coughing, sneezing and having allergy season symptoms. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 

OMAHA — That mask you wear indoors to guard against the coronavirus might be a good thing to keep on after you step outside.

With allergy season well underway, masking up outdoors could help keep allergy sufferers from suffering, said Dr. Linda Ford, a local allergist.

“When using your mask, you’re not going to be breathing in much pollen,” said Ford, who runs the Asthma & Allergy Center in Bellevue. “Masks we’re wearing for coronavirus are helping most people not to have as many symptoms as you would normally have.”

Mask-wearing, along with hand-washing and social distancing, also helped lead to a drastic drop in influenza cases this past flu season.

Trees, with the exception of oak, have been pollinating in high numbers for about six weeks, Ford said. Tree pollen will be a factor through the end of May, she said. Allergy sufferers will find some relief on days that are unseasonably cool.

Grass pollen kicks in at the end of May through June and July. Weed pollen ramps up in July and runs through the end of October. (Ragweed season starts in August.)

“Unlike COVID, we know a lot about pollen, and Mother Nature is very predictable,” Ford said.

Ford offered some tips to allergy sufferers as pollen counts tick up:

* Find out what you’re allergic to and try to avoid it.

* Keep windows closed.

* Don’t dry clothes on an outdoor clothesline. Avoid airing things out outside while spring cleaning.

* If you have spent time outside, take a shower, wash your hair and change clothes once you come inside.

* Find a non-sedative, over-the-counter allergy medication.

* Try a steroid nasal spray rather than a decongestant nasal spray.

* Use a saline nasal rinse.

* If over-the-counter remedies don’t work, consult a doctor or allergist.

* Steroid injections or allergy shots are other ways to alleviate symptoms.

