 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

McMaster, Cunningham win primaries; to face off in November

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham won the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who easily defeated his opponent in the primary.

Cunningham has touted the fact that he is the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race, a win that got him one term in the U.S. House. He has made big promises, including legalizing recreational marijuana use and sports gambling. The candidate has also repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75.

"McMaster is the governor of the past. I’m running to be the governor of the future," Cunningham said at his victory party.

McMaster is running for a second four-year term. Prior to his first election, he ascended from his previous role of lieutenant governor to finish the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. If he wins and completes a second full term, it will make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump’s administration.

People are also reading…

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

Abortion could be a key issue in November. Cunningham frequently says he would veto any stricter abortion ban in South Carolina that could follow a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Republicans are just short of a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly, so they couldn't override his veto.

McMaster has promised to sign any bill restricting abortion, including a total ban on the procedure.

Democrats have not won the governor’s race in South Carolina since 1998.

In Tuesday's GOP primary, McMaster defeated Harrison “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes.

McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning, reminding voters how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started and how the state’s economy is booming while the Democratic administration in Washington struggles with inflation.

“South Carolina is on the course now to be at the top of the world," McMaster said Tuesday at his victory party.

He has raised $5 million for his reelection bid.

Governors in South Carolina are limited to two four-year terms, but if McMaster wins the primary and November's election, he will have the chance to serve an unprecedented 10 years in office. That's because he automatically ascended to the role from his lieutenant governor seat in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump's administration. McMaster served out Haley's last two years before getting elected in his own right in 2018.

“I want to thank you again for this great victory tonight. And we’re looking for one more,” said McMaster, who during his four decades in politics also won races for attorney general and lieutenant governor and made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in 1986 against the late Ernest “Fritz” Hollings.

Cunningham congratulated McMaster on his win before getting in a jab on his age.

“Henry McMaster is not just a career politician. He is a forever politician. He was working the halls of Congress before I was born,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham defeated state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Most of the attention had been focused on Cunningham and McLeod, who raised the most money. Cunningham received $1.8 million, while McLeod took in about $500,000.

McLeod often introduced herself as the first Black woman to run for governor in South Carolina, though she said her main purpose for running wasn't to make history, but to make a difference. She said South Carolina needed an alternative to the string of “Republican Light” Democratic men who have run and lost the past five gubernatorial races.

Cunningham's response?

“I’m a different kind of Democrat. And I’m going to be a different kind of governor."

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to help lower energy costs this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News