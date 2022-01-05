Media preview of WVa legislative session to be held remotely

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An annual media preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session will be a virtual-only event.

The West Virginia Legislative Lookahead scheduled for Friday at the state Culture Center will not have in-person attendance.

It's the second straight year that the event was moved exclusively online because of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged over the past week statewide.

Among the scheduled topics Friday are education, economic development, broadband and infrastructure, and a panel discussion with legislative leadership.

The event is hosted by the West Virginia Press Association.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.