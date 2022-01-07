 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Members of lead Rose Parade band test positive for COVID-19

  • 0
Virus Outbreak-Rose Parade Band

FILE - Members of the Homewood High School Patriot Band from Homewood, Ala., perform during the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home, and the entire school switched to virtual classes because of an outbreak.

 Michael Owen Baker - freelancer, FR171390 AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Members of a 410-person Alabama high school marching band that led off this year's Tournament of Roses Parade with “Yankee Doodle Dandy” have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home from California.

Now the entire school has switched to virtual classes this week because of an outbreak.

An email sent to band parents at Homewood High School and obtained by The Associated Press didn't say how many students were infected. The district does not release COVID-19 case numbers by class or organizations, Merrick Wilson, a spokesperson for the Homewood school system in suburban Birmingham, said Friday.

Wilson said the district sends reports about COVID-19 cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health, but officials with both the state and county health departments said they were unaware of any problem at the school.

Alabama has one of the nation's highest rates of positive results on COVID-19 tests at nearly 44%, and that doesn't include people using at-home tests. With more than 16,580 dead from the illness statewide, Alabama has the nation's third-highest COVID-19 death rate, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

People are also reading…

The Homewood school system cited an unusually large number of cases at the high school in announcing a suspension of in-person classes on Tuesday, the same day band parents were notified about an unspecified number of positive tests following the trip to Pasadena, California, for the Jan. 1 parade.

“We apologize for this late notice, but we have continued to receive additional reports of positive cases this afternoon and evening. We understand this is not ideal, but we believe eLearning at HHS this week will limit the possible exposure to anyone who may be a close contact to the positive individuals,” said a note from the superintendent, Justin Hefner, posted on the system's website.

Hefner's public Twitter feed includes photos from the California trip that show band members and others in close proximity on a bus and elsewhere and many not wearing face masks, which are recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials say social distancing and masks have become even more important because of the omicron variant, which is more contagious than earlier versions of the virus.

Candy Carlson, communications director for the Tournament of Roses, did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Organizers required anyone participating in the parade to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to its website.

The Homewood Patriot Band, billed as Alabama's largest high school band and known for its tricorn hats, has made made four previous appearances in the New Year's Day parade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Leaving your home to your children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News