Michigan businesses can start applying for pandemic grants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has opened a one-month window in which businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply online for state grants, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.

The $409 million in funding was signed in law late last year.

Eligible businesses in operation before October 2019 can get a grant based on a “financial hardship” calculation, up to $5 million. Those that began operating between October 2019 and the end of May 2020 can receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

The aid may be prorated depending on how many businesses apply to ensure all of them get something.

The application period closes March 31. Awardees will be notified in the spring and get their award by July 1.

State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged businesses thinking about applying to sign up for a webinar scheduled for next Monday.

Eligible businesses include entertainment venues, recreational facilities and public places of amusement, barbers and cosmetologists, exercise facilities, food service establishments, nursery dealers and growers, athletic trainers, tattoo parlors, and hotels and bed-and-breakfasts.

