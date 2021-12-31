 Skip to main content
Michigan, following CDC, updates quarantine guidance

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public Friday to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public and does not change the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings: Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.

Guidance will continue to evolve as more information is learned from CDC, the agency said.

The specifics of the new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance will be shared as further information becomes available from the CDC, the Michigan agency said..

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

