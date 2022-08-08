 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan Budget

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the press before signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Detroit. Whitmer largely backed the plan she signed off on Wednesday but nixed money that Republicans had funneled toward anti-abortion causes.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.

Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus," Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”

Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted," Whitmer said.

Loneliness may increase cardiovascular risks, American Heart Association says

