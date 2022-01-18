Michigan House cancels voting for week due to COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House of Representatives has canceled voting for the week because lawmakers and staff have COVID-19, are close contacts or are awaiting test results.
The chamber typically holds session on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not specify how many legislators may have the coronavirus. Some House committees are still meeting this week.
“We are going to act with caution and make sure everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations,” the Farwell Republican said in a statement. “Nobody wants to see COVID get in the way of normal business and delay work on issues that are important to Michigan families. However, we have nothing on the agenda this week that must be done immediately, and the votes can be rescheduled for next week."
The Michigan Senate voted on bills Tuesday and plans to be in session Wednesday and Thursday.
