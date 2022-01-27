LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is distributing 10 million free KN95 masks to help protect residents from COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s.

The state health department is sending the masks to community organizations, including county-based offices of the Department of Health and Human Services, local health departments, Area Agency on Aging offices and low-income health clinics.

Distribution sites can be found at www.michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan.

The masks are in addition to 400 million free N95 masks the federal government is distributing to pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions says loosely woven cloth masks provide the least protection while layered finely woven products offer more protection. Well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting respirators — including N95s — offer the highest level of protection.

