 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II says he's tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms while he quarantines with his family.

Gilchrist said on Twitter that he tested positive Sunday morning after his 2-year-old daughter, Ruby, began experiencing a runny nose and a mild fever — symptoms that are consistent with the coronavirus.

He said his daughter and everyone else in his family was then tested for COVID-19. Gilchrist said he and his family are quarantining as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues spreading across Michigan and the U.S.

He said he has completed contact tracing intended “to keep others safe" and will isolate for the appropriate amount of time, and will be working virtually for now.

“The omicron variant of COVID is very, very contagious. At this point I am not showing symptoms and our daughter's symptoms are improving. We are praying for this to continue to be the case," he said.

People are also reading…

Gilchrist, a Democrat who’s second in command to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said he and his wife, Ellen, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have also each received a booster shot.

Whitmer tested negative for the coronavirus last week, one day after her husband, Marc Mallory, tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration's authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation's large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

ROME (AP) — The Italian government approved a measure Wednesday requiring people older than 50 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. as the country struggles with nearly daily new records of fresh infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Teenagers could see massive benefits if school started later in the day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News