Michigan lifts mask requirement for many state employees

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to see declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change Monday in an email to the state's 46,000-plus workers.

Masking may still be mandated for some employees, such as those working inside prisons and state psychiatric hospitals.

“More changes to policies may be coming in the following weeks,” Liza Estlund Olson, director of the office, wrote. “We look forward to seeing more of the smiles of our coworkers as we continues with our work.”

The announcement relaxing a nearly 2-year-old mandate came three days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks. About 10 percent of Michigan's population lives in 17 counties that are considered high-risk, meaning people there should still wear a mask indoors in public.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

