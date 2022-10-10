 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan's Hart back from hospital after medical emergency

  • Updated
  • 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has returned home after a medical emergency during a game at Indiana led to a hospital stay.

“Things are trending in a positive direction," the 36-year-old Hart said in a statement released Monday by the football program. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon."

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday offensive analyst Fred Jackson will fill in for Hart until doctors clear him to return to the staff. The late Gary Moeller hired Jackson in 1992 to coach running backs at Michigan, where he also worked for coaches Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke.

People are also reading…

Harbaugh said he did not know if Hart will be coaching when the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game with potential ramifications in the race for a Big Ten title and spot in the College Football Playoff.

It is unclear what happened to Hart, who wound up on the ground late in the first quarter against the Hoosiers. Trainers strapped Hart on a backboard, an ambulence transported him off the field, and he flashed a thumbs-up before going to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Hart, who is from Syracuse, New York, is Michigan’s career rushing leader and played for the Indianapolis Colts. He is in his second season on Harbaugh's staff after coaching running backs at Indiana for four years.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

Activists calling for the decriminalization of assisted suicide in the Netherlands have taken the Dutch government to court, arguing that its ban on helping a person end their life breaches human rights. The case at The Hague District Court on Monday is the latest legal battle in a long-running debate around end-of-life issues in the country that in 2002 became the first in the world to pass a law that decriminalized euthanasia. A group called Cooperative Last Will is asking the court to declare that the Dutch state is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.”

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is training your cat actually possible?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News