Military college student sues armed forces over HIV policy

FILE - In this Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, a group in military fatigues walks in front of Jackman Hall, rear, on the campus of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. A military college student who says he was removed from his duties for testing positive for HIV is suing state and federal military officials. The 20-year-old student from Revere, Mass., says in a complaint filed Thursday, May 4, 2022, that he tested positive for HIV in October 2020 during his sophomore year at the nation's oldest private military college, Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.

 David Jordan - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — A military college student said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that armed services officials deemed him unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV.

The 20-year-old student from Revere, Massachusetts, said in the complaint against state and federal military officials he tested positive for HIV in October 2020 during his sophomore year at the nation's oldest private military college, Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.

The student, who is identified in the lawsuit only as “John Doe,” said in the complaint filed in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, that he was deemed unfit for service and dropped from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard despite being healthy, asymptomatic and on a treatment regimen that renders his viral load undetectable.

His lawsuit notes he was informed he would not be able to get a scholarship through the ROTC program and that he was no longer allowed to continue his monthly training periods with the guard.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based group that filed the lawsuit on the student’s behalf, provided redacted copies of the student's separation notice and other discharge documents, which show he was terminated in January, citing the military's policy for disqualifying medical, physical and mental conditions.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Department of Defense, which is named in the suit, didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Thursday, and the Vermont National Guard declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Under Department of Defense regulations, HIV is among a lengthy list of conditions that automatically disqualify a person from enlisting, being appointed as a commissioned officer and enrollment as an ROTC scholarship cadet.

The student’s lawyers argue the military’s HIV policies date to the 1980s when little was known about the condition, which, if left untreated, can lead to AIDS.

“A generation after they were first developed, the military’s policies are highly anachronistic and fail to reflect current medical reality,” the Lawyers for Civil Rights organization argues in the lawsuit. “Advances in medical treatment and prevention have transformed HIV from a progressive, terminal disease to a manageable condition.”

A federal judge in Virginia ruled last month that service members who are HIV-positive cannot be discharged or barred from becoming an officer solely because they’re infected with the virus.

Sophia Hall, deputy litigation director with Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the student's case is unrelated because the Virginia ruling only applied to those already in military service.

The student, in a statement provided by his lawyers, said he hopes to restore his military standing in order to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncles who served in the armed forces. The lawsuit also asks the court to invalidate the military regulations and policies that led to his dismissal from the national guard and ROTC.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

