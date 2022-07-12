 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Millennial Money: 4 money moves to make before baby arrives

  • 0

The arrival of a new baby is all-consuming. In the early weeks, your waking hours are a cycle of feedings, diaper changes and Googling “Is it normal for a baby to (fill in the blank).”

Mustering the energy — and attention span — for otherwise routine tasks like showering and paying bills can feel like a tall order. You’ll be lucky to remember what day it is, much less when your next credit card payment is due.

Do your future, sleep-deprived self a favor and start prepping your finances early into your pregnancy so things can run on autopilot for a while after the baby arrives.

If you don’t already have a budget, start there, says Cecilia Williams, a mother, certified financial planner and the chief operating officer of Halbert Hargrove, a financial planning firm.

“Outline all your current income and expenses so you and your partner have a solid understanding of where your money goes each month,” Hargrove says. “This will absolutely need to be adjusted as you get closer to your due date, so having a starting point is priority No. 1.”

People are also reading…

Then build a plan for managing the other costs, large and small, that come with having a baby.

RESEARCH THE COST TO DELIVER YOUR CHILD

The price tag for childbirth is steep. The average cost for delivery can range from $10,000 to $20,000, depending on where you live. Even with insurance, new parents can expect to pay several thousand dollars out of pocket for maternity care.

Contact your insurer or the hospital where you plan to deliver to get more specific numbers. Then take a deep dive into your health care coverage to understand your coinsurance, deductible, maximums and coverage limits.

Anthem, United Healthcare and other major insurers have tools you can use to get estimates of total and out-of-pocket costs, based on your plan. Use these figures to set a realistic savings goal to cover them.

Have access to a flexible spending account? If timing allows, set your contributions to save incrementally, tax-free for your hospital bills. When hospital bills start rolling in, you can pay directly from your FSA or use a rewards credit card and submit for reimbursement.

PLAN AHEAD FOR PARENTAL LEAVE

Paid parental leave is far from guaranteed. In fact, only 11 states and Washington, D.C., have paid leave laws, some of which won’t take effect for several years. And only 25% of employers offer some form of paid leave, according to a 2019 survey of employer health benefits by KFF, the nonpartisan health care think tank formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

If you have paid leave through your employer, ask questions early. Find out how many weeks are covered and at what percentage of your salary. Do you need to use vacation and sick time first?

You also want to know when and how your benefits will be paid out, especially if they’ll come from multiple sources. Trust me, you don’t want to be one week postpartum emailing your benefits provider to unravel the logistics of your leave payments.

If you don’t have access to paid leave, or you’re planning to take additional unpaid time, practice living on the reduced income to the extent possible. This will help you identify optional expenses to reduce or eliminate and help you build a savings cushion before your baby’s arrival.

START ‘PAYING’ FOR CHILD CARE

Child care is the single largest monthly expense for most new parents. Get a jump start by “paying” for day care well before your baby arrives.

Put the money into a separate savings account — ideally one that earns interest — every week or month. This helps you adjust to the new expense and allows you to bank a few months of child care costs that you can tap for upfront costs like deposits and application fees.

Not sure what child care costs in your area? Ask around your friend group or local parent group to get a sense of what day care, a nanny or other arrangements cost.

You can also build other baby essentials, like diapers, formula and wipes, into your budget now, making an educated guess. It doesn’t need to be perfect; you can adjust down the road.

AUTOMATE BILLS AND CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS

Set any recurring bills to autopay, ideally from one account or credit card. If you can, go one step further and set that card to autopay, too.

Carly Campbell , a blogger and stay-at-home mother of two, says this was one of the best things her family did before welcoming their first child.

“All the various bills were taken care of without our active attention,” she says. “We only had to check the bank account once per month to make sure there was enough for the lump-sum payment.”

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Kelsey Sheehy is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: ksheehy@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @kelseylsheehy.

RELATED LINKS:

NerdWallet: Budgeting for New Parents: How to Build a Baby Budget https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-baby-budget-new-parents

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

How much water you need each day depends on many different factors. For example, if you are in an area where the environment is hot, humid, dry, or high altitude, you will need to drink more water. Your age, size and activity level also impact how much fluid you will need.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should set healthy boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News