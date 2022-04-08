 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota Legislature approves emergency $1M for bird flu

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature rushed through $1 million in emergency funding Thursday to bolster the fight against bird flu, a highly contagious disease that has cost the state's turkey farmers more than 1 million birds.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Torrey Westrom, of Elbow Lake, pointed out before the unanimous vote in the Senate and the 129-1 vote in the House that the number of Minnesota farms and birds affected by the highly pathogenic form of bird flu has doubled in less than a week.

Minnesota is the top turkey producing state, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds per year. According to an update on Thursday from the Board of Animal Health, the virus had infected 19 commercial turkey farms and two backyard flocks in 11 Minnesota counties with a combined 1,017,568 birds.

Across the U.S., the outbreak is the biggest since 2015, when producers had to kill more than 50 million birds to keep the virus from spreading. Cases have been reported in 24 states this year, with Iowa the hardest hit. The number of chickens and turkeys killed in the past two months has climbed to more than 24 million. Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife to protect them.

People are also reading…

Rep. John Burkel, a former turkey farmer from Badger, recounted how his farm in Roseau County was struck in 2015. That outbreak required euthanizing 9 million birds statewide.

“The virus is different this time, and the need and the urgency is greater,” Burkel said.

Rep. Dave Baker, of Willmar, who represents one of the hardest hit areas of Minnesota, said the cold weather and worker shortages are making it harder this time for producers to euthanize infected flocks because the foaming machines used to suffocate the birds don't work as well.

The bill, which Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign soon, is meant to buy time by putting an extra $1 million into an emergency account at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to supplement the $400,000 currently there. It will help pay for testing materials, equipment and personnel. Lawmakers are expected to field requests for more money later.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bird flu poses little risk to the general public and that poultry remains safe to eat as long as it's properly cooked.

This story was first published April 7, 2022. It was updated April 8, 2022, to correct that the vote was unanimous in the Senate and 129-1 in the House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed COVID-19, the church's support of non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and legacies of racism at the faith's first in-person conference since the onset of the pandemic.

Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden's migrant woes

Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden's migrant woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds was imposed by a president who wanted to restrict immigration entirely. It will soon be ended by a president who is facing increasing pressure from within his own party to welcome immigrants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parenting tips for helping children to develop a love of gardening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News