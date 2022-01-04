 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota US Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Hagedorn, a Republican who represents a large swath of southern Minnesota, said in a statement that he got the test result Monday night. The 59-year-old said he has been vaccinated and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.” But he acknowledged that his doctors are concerned because he's fighting kidney cancer.

“Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic,” Hagedorn said in a statement. “I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington.”

Hagedorn announced in July that he had suffered a recurrence of his stage IV kidney cancer. He was first diagnosed in February 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term. Hagedorn is the son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn, who represented some of the same territory from 1975-83.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New antiviral pills for COVID-19 recently authorized for emergency use in high-risk people by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should give doctors an easier means of keeping people out of the hospital.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to beat the post-holiday blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News