 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippi legislators begin session, face marijuana debate

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators began their three-month session Tuesday, and the mother of a man with chronic medical problems implored them to create a medical marijuana program, despite objections from Gov. Tate Reeves.

The Republican governor has said a proposed program would allow access to large quantities of the drug.

Creation of a medical marijuana program could be one of the first issues that the Republican-controlled House and Senate consider during the session's opening weeks.

Angie Calhoun, founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, said Tuesday that her 25-year-old son, Austin Calhoun, has experienced debilitating medical problems for several years because of chronic Lyme disease. She said 17 prescription drugs did not work for him, and he moved to Colorado to have access to marijuana to ease his pain.

“Without it, his symptoms do return,” Calhoun said during a news conference outside the Capitol.

People are also reading…

Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2019. State Health Department officials spent months working to create a program, with the goal of having one in place by mid-2020. That effort was derailed when the state Supreme Court ruled in May that Mississippi's initiative process was out-of-date and that the medical marijuana initiative was not properly on the ballot.

After the Supreme Court issued its decision, Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Olive Branch and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon led discussions about creating a medical marijuana program. House and Senate leaders wanted Reeves to call a special legislative session to put the proposal into law. Reeves said last month that he wants revisions.

Calhoun said patients need to be able to buy “safe, effective and tested medical cannabis” in Mississippi.

“Each day that passes seems like an eternity to patients who are suffering and to the caregivers who watch them suffer,” she said.

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New antiviral pills for COVID-19 recently authorized for emergency use in high-risk people by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should give doctors an easier means of keeping people out of the hospital.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to beat the post-holiday blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News