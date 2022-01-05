Mississippi lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19 after the opening day of a legislative session when Hosemann and many other people were walking around the Capitol without wearing masks.

“He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted,” according to a news release from Hosemann's office Wednesday. “He is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines."

The lieutenant governor's office was notifying people who may have been exposed.

The three-month legislative session began at noon Tuesday, with Hosemann, a 74-year-old Republican, presiding over the Senate. He spoke for more than 15 minutes, unmasked, during an afternoon news conference in the Capitol press room. Most of the journalists in the room with him were masked.

Hosemann was tested late Tuesday afternoon after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19, spokeswoman Leah Rupp Smith said. He received his test results Wednesday.

Hosemann had COVID-19 during the summer of 2020. Although he was not hospitalized then, Hosemann — who is a runner — has said he had difficulty walking very far because of shortness of breath.

