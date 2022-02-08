 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri bill would ditch need for physical therapy referral

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patients could get help from physical therapists without first seeing a doctor or getting a prescription under a bill advanced Tuesday in the Missouri House.

The GOP-led chamber gave the proposal initial approval in a voice vote.

Currently, Missouri patients need a referral from a doctor or a prescription before they can get physical therapy.

St. Louis-area Republican bill sponsor Rep. David Gregory said getting approval from a doctor before treatment can take time and costs money, a hurdle for patients seeking care.

Gregory's proposal only applies to physical therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least five years experience in the field. Physical therapists would also need to consult with patients' doctors if treatment lasts more than 10 visits or three weeks.

The bill needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

TORONTO (AP) — In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago that resulted from an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to spot a toxic workplace during the interview process

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News