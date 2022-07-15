 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri governor says no to special session on abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson won't call a special session to address questions about the state's new abortion ban, he said Thursday.

The Missouri law outlaws abortion except in medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of the mother, but it’s unclear what medical issues qualify under that exemption.

Parson told KTVI that the issue is too complicated to be addressed during a special legislative session, which typically last days or at most weeks. Missouri's Republican-led Legislature returns for its regular session in January.

Democratic leaders earlier this week called for a special session to safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies in response to confusion around what is now legal. Parson and the state attorney general have said the law has no impact on access to contraception.

People are also reading…

The state health department earlier this week also issued guidance that for the most part directs questioners to read Missouri laws on abortion and otherwise leaves it up to prosecutors to interpret.

“Bureaucrats and attorneys don’t need to be the ones deciding on what is life-threatening,” Parson said. “Doctors need to have a seat at that table, and frankly they’re more qualified to be able to make that decision than anybody else is.”

Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade in a statement criticized Parson for not calling a special session or providing more clarity on the issue.

“Now, instead of bringing legal certainty to the right of Missourians to access and use birth control, the governor has opted to stick with vague assurances," she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

NIH Trial Underway for Universal Flu Vaccine

NIH Trial Underway for Universal Flu Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, July 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center has begun a phase I trial of a potential universal influenza vaccine, according to an announcement by the agency.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cut the grocery bill down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News