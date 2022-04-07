 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri House advances state budget

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led House on Thursday passed a roughly $46 billion state spending plan bulked up with federal pandemic aid.

While some GOP lawmakers warned that the current budget proposal spends too much too quickly, primarily Democratic critics decried Republicans for not spending enough and leaving $1.8 billion unspent.

“It is fiscal immaturity, it is fiscal irresponsibility, it is fiscal danger to operate with the idea that because we have money, we ought to spend that money,” said Republican Rep. Doug Richey, chair of the House Subcommittee on Federal Stimulus Spending.

House Democrats said leaving so much money unallocated would give senators more leverage to appropriate it for pet projects without any feedback from the House, which Senate leaders said likely will happen to some extent.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said he expects the Senate to find ways to spend some – but not all -- of that $1.8 billion that the House has not appropriated. He said the Senate is likely to strike a middle ground in spending between what the governor proposed and the House approved.

People are also reading…

“Leaving money in a rainy day fund, doing things to find value for those dollars is really, really important," Rowden said.

The House's proposed budget plan includes close to $2 billion in federal funding to help K-12 schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including $75 million set aside for a newly proposed grant program to repay families for tutoring and other expenses aimed at helping students catch up.

Another roughly $464 million is budgeted to prop up childcare services in the state, including $10 million for on-site childcare at state agencies and another $10 million for childcare co-ops at private businesses.

The additional childcare funding was lauded by the influential Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industries as a way to boost the strained workforce.

“There are parents all across Missouri who are locked out of the workforce because of childcare issues," Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel Mehan said in a statement. “This problem is creating a serious impediment to our economic recovery — and we need urgent action.”

Public colleges and universities would get a 5.4% budget increase, not including extra money for building improvements and other projects. Despite the increase, a bipartisan group of lawmakers failed to secure enough money to pay for Lincoln University's land-grant match.

The current budget plan also would bar schools, colleges and other organizations that accept public funding from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent coronavirus test for access to ticketed events.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations, and the airline said more cancellations were possible through the weekend.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to mitigate your COVID-19 fatigue or 'brain fog'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News