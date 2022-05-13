 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri House OKs hospital visitors on final day

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's GOP-led House spent its last day of the session Friday passing language protecting patient visitor access at hospitals after senators hindered work by leaving a day early.

House lawmakers had little left available to do after the Republican-led Senate on Thursday approved new congressional districts then adjourned for the session, cutting off work on all other bills.

“This is a tough place and a tough process," Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said, adding that he expected nothing to get done Friday if the Senate stayed in session longer because of lingering frustration over redistricting.

Democrats called the GOP-led Legislature's light action a win.

“Since their policy agenda consists largely of dismantling democracy, banning ideas that frighten them and bullying vulnerable children, Republicans’ failure to function actually was huge victory for the people of Missouri," House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement.

People are also reading…

On Friday, House lawmakers worked on less-controversial bills with bipartisan support.

House members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the regulations on hospital, nursing home, hospice and other long-term care patients. The measure was motivated by visitor bans and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who hasn't yet weighed in on the proposal, the bill will guarantee hospital and nursing home patients can have at least two designated visitors.

During states of emergency, patients can designate an essential caregiver who could continue to visit them in person.

The legislation still allows hospitals and nursing homes to put rules and restrictions on visitors, including for patients with transmissible infections such as coronavirus.

Hospitals and nursing homes could ban visitors if the patient's health is at risk or if it's required under federal law. Facilities could get permission from the state health department to enact weeklong visitor bans during pandemics or other emergencies.

House members also gave final approval to an eminent-domain bill on Friday, which is also included in other measures headed to the governor's desk.

Primarily Republican lawmakers have been working for years to block the use of eminent domain for the Grain Belt Express, a large wind-energy power line cutting through Missouri.

Lawmakers this year pared-down the proposal to exempt the Grain Belt Express and only apply to projects moving forward.

The measure requires farm owners to be paid at least 150% of market value if their properties are taken through eminent domain.

“Without this bill, landowner rights would continue to be trampled," Mike Deering, executive vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, said in a statement. “The power grid has largely been built on the backs of farm and ranch families, whether they wanted to sell their land or not.”

House Republicans on Thursday succeeded in passing a long-standing party priority: once again requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. The measure, which allows voters to cast a provisional ballot if they don’t bring proper ID to vote, passed with a Democratic-backed amendment permitting two weeks of in-person, no-excuse early voting.

Lawmakers passed a photo ID requirement in 2016. But a key provision requiring voters who lacked a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular, non-provisional ballot was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2020.

The current legislation requires photo identification but does not include the affidavit language that Supreme Court judges found objectionable.

A spokeswoman for Parson said the bill has not been reviewed by the governor's office yet.

Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China’s export growth tumbled in April after Shanghai and other major industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Customs data showed exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%. The data confirmed fears that anti-virus controls shutting down most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers may depress trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries. China’s global trade surplus widened by 19.4% to $51.1 billion while the politically volatile surplus with the United States contracted by 65% to $9.8 billion.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases  — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News