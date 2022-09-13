 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri Supreme Court won't weigh recreational pot lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

The Tuesday ruling means the proposed constitutional amendment will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If voters approve the amendment, those age 21 and older could buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as this year. The measure also would also require courts to wipe most past marijuana convictions clean.

Medical marijuana is already legal in Missouri.

“We are now one step away from passing Amendment 3, which will bring millions in new revenue to Missouri, while allowing law enforcement to concentrate on fighting violent and serious crime,” pro-recreational pot campaign manager John Payne said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Marijuana sales would be taxed at 6% under the Missouri measure. The tax is estimated to bring in more than $46 million during the first full year the amendment is in effect and close to $70 million the following year. Revenues would be earmarked for veterans’ homes, drug treatment programs and public defenders.

Cities and other municipalities could enact local sales taxes on recreational marijuana up to 3% or enact local bans on non-medical marijuana sales by a public vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why wellness and self care is knowing when not to plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News