Mohave County official steers relief money to constituents

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Some full-time residents of Mohave County in northwestern Arizona will be eligible to apply for $165 checks, each household's share of one county supervisor's allotment of federal pandemic relief money.

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Monday to approve Supervisor Ron Gould's plan to have his constituents get his allotment of $8 million of American Rescue Plan Act money provided the county.

Gould said he wanted to return the stimulus money to taxpayers, Today's News-Herald/havasunews.com reported.

“I feel that people have been harmed by the government’s response to the pandemic,” Gould said. “One of the goals of the federal government’s plan was to alleviate the financial harm it’s done to households, and I think this does that.”

Each supervisor represents one-fifth of the county's population. Gould's District 5 includes part of Lake Havasu City and several communities south of Bullhead City.

The other four supervisors allocated their shares of the funding to various water, infrastructure, medical and social service needs.

The county is expected to mail about 28,000 applications for payments to Gould's constituents by early March. Applications also will be available at various locations. District residents will have until June 30 to apply.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0