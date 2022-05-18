 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby Formula Shortage-Breastfeeding

This March 2022 photo provided by Morgan Fabry shows her with her daughter in Chicago. Some U.S. moms looking for baby formula that is in short supply are dealing with another layer of stress - people asking why they don't just breastfeed. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the World Health Organization, giving rise to the saying, “breast is best.” But breastfeeding doesn’t work for everyone, and that mantra is only adding to the stress Fabry and other parents feel as the shortage drags on.

 Morgan Fabry - handout one time use, Morgan Fabry

As Morgan Fabry drives around Chicago looking for baby formula that is in short supply, she can’t help but be bothered by comments from people who don’t understand why she can’t breastfeed.

Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the World Health Organization, giving rise to the saying, “breast is best.” But breastfeeding doesn’t work for everyone, and that mantra is only adding to the stress Fabry and other parents feel as the shortage drags on.

“The bottom line is fed is best,’’ said Fabry, 34. “I’m getting triggered by people who say, ‘Oh, just breastfeed.’"

Corryn Chini avoided the baby formula aisle during her grocery shopping trip in Dayton, Ohio this week. With enough formula in her cupboard at home for a week or two, there was no sense in letting the empty shelves trigger feelings of anxiety and guilt.

For Chini, the guilt comes from lingering feelings of failure after she was unable to exclusively breastfeed, starting with her first baby in 2018.

People are also reading…

“Breastfeeding was a huge struggle and I felt an immense amount of guilt around not succeeding,” Chini said. “In the end I was never able to produce enough, and we had a late diagnosis of tongue-tie, and it was a mess. When I had my second, I thought, ‘I can do this, I can advocate for myself,’ and again, it just didn’t work.”

Her youngest, Evangeline, was born three months ago. Chini is supplementing with formula.

There are various barriers to breastfeeding, including medical issues for the baby or mom and work and living conditions.

Dr. Lori Feldman-Winter, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ breastfeeding group, said exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is recommended and safe for most babies, but meeting the recommendations can be “very challenging.”

Infants with an uncommon condition called classic galactosemia are unable to metabolize sugar in breast milk and need to be fed formula, Feldman-Winter said.

Some medical conditions make it difficult for women to breastfeed, and it isn’t recommended for those with HIV or undergoing cancer treatment. And exclusive breastfeeding is difficult for working women, who have to pump repeatedly throughout the day.

“There’s even greater barriers in underserved areas, women working for hourly wages in low-paying jobs. Those women tend to have even fewer supports to be able to continue to breastfeed.”

Stress releases a hormone that makes it difficult to produce milk, she said.

When Isabel Ramos gave birth in February, she worked hard to try to breastfeed her son, believing it would be beneficial for his immune system and enhance the mother-child connection. She tried pumping and worked with lactation consultants, but the infant wouldn't latch onto her breast.

“You feel like a failure because you’re not able to give your baby what it needs and what it wants," said the first-time mom from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Because of the stigma, it took her a while to tell people she wasn’t breastfeeding.

She’s struggling with those feelings again because she keeps hearing things from relatives and strangers online, like she should try harder to breastfeed because of the formula shortage.

“A lot of men have opinions on it. I’m sorry, are you trying to breastfeed? Then, no, leave me alone.”

Ana Rodney, who runs MOMCares, a Baltimore organization that provides baby supplies and support to new mothers in the city’s Black community, said the shortage has hit many families there hard. Formula feeding is typically more common among Black women — often because they don’t get breastfeeding encouragement or support from the white medical community, Rodney said.

Breastfeeding requires time, “being able to sit with your baby, being able to bond with your baby and working on your milk supply, not being able to go back to work,’’ she said. “It’s not that easy for some of us even if we want to.’’

Callie Salaymeh’s baby Hazel was just a couple of weeks old when Salaymeh found blood in her diaper and took her to a Chicago emergency room.

The baby had an intolerance to some of the proteins in Salaymeh’s breastmilk, and cutting foods from Salaymeh’s own diet didn’t help. Hazel had to be switched to a special prescription formula for babies with gastrointestinal conditions.

“The shortage felt like it hit us before it hit the general public,” Salaymeh said, when her pharmacy called to say the prescription formula was out of stock.

When they had just one can left, Salaymeh began mixing the prescription formula with an over-the-counter formula for babies with sensitive tummies until more of the prescription formula could be found. They mixed formulas for about three weeks, hoping little Hazel wouldn’t get sick.

Luckily Hazel seemed to do fine with the mix, and Salaymeh hopes she might soon outgrow the food intolerance, as most babies eventually do.

Before her twins arrived five weeks early, Alexandra Clark of Sawyer, Michigan, decided she would breastfeed and supplement with formula. Working full-time as owner of a Detroit chocolate company, Clark knew she’d be facing enough new-mom challenges without trying to produce enough milk for two babies.

Clark, 34, said she’s grateful for support even from friends with a “breast is best” mindset.

“Instead of feeling judgment, some of my really breastfeeding-advocate friends who are still lactating have offered to pump for me if I need it, which is pretty much the kindest thing ever,’’ Clark said.

Tanner reported from Chicago, Sinco Kelleher reported from Honolulu and Boone reported from Boise, Idaho.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

President Joe Biden is stepping up his administration’s response to a nationwide baby formula shortage that has forced frenzied parents into online groups to swap and sell to each other to keep their babies fed. The White House says Biden spoke Thursday with executives from manufacturers Reckitt and Gerber about how they could increase production and how his administration could help. And he talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves. The shortage stems from supply chain disruptions and a safety recall. Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors are urging parents to contact food banks, physicians' offices as well as warning against watered-down formula or making DIY recipes.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

Upcoming data shows traffic deaths soaring in the U.S. The Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department’s new Safe Streets & Roads for All program. The goal is to spur cities to adopt detailed plans to reduce traffic deaths by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit. Fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists are rising faster than those within vehicles. Roadway safety advocacy group BikeWalkKC in Kansas City, Missouri, wants communities to foster walkable neighborhoods.

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile — an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Cats have the capacity to remember each other's names

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News