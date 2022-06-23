 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murkowski calls Senate bill on gun violence responsible

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Thursday described as responsible and “targeted” a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing gun violence.

The Republican said the measure represents compromise.

“No, I don’t think that you just say, ‘Alright, we pass this and everything is solved,'" she said in a video conference with reporters. The bill represents what a group of lawmakers could “come together with and say, ‘This is a step in the right direction.’"

She said she believes more can be done to provide mental health services in this country.

The bill, among other things, would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers and keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.

A spokesperson for Alaska's other U.S. senator, Republican Dan Sullivan, did not respond to an email seeking comment on Sullivan's position on the bill.

Murkowski said called the measure "a thoughtful and targeted approach to the specific problems that have led to several of these mass shootings and a reasoned and rational approach for how we address additional mental health and school safety resources.”

