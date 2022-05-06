 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nancy Pelosi to address Brown University commencement

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the main address at Brown University commencement exercises later this month when the Ivy League college honors not only members of this year's graduating class, but also the Class of 2020, the school announced Friday.

The California Democrat is one of nine people scheduled to receive an honorary degree during the three-day commencement weekend May 27 to 29.

Pelosi will deliver a commencement oration on May 29.

“A Brown tradition since 1769, the annual presentation of honorary degrees offers our community the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds,” President Christina Paxson said in a statement. “Having made tremendous impacts in government, public health, the arts, global affairs, science and technology, and more, this year’s distinguished recipients offer a superb example to our newest graduates.”

In addition to Pelosi, Brown will confer honorary degrees on Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; recording artist and former U.S. Marine, Shaggy; former Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott; economist and Nobel Laureate Guido Imbens; Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson; Brown benefactors Alice and Thomas Tisch; and technology scholar Zeynep Tüfekç.

People are also reading…

The university is holding a dedicated ceremony for 2020 graduates on May 28 because they missed their in-person commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaggy, who was born Orville Richard Burrell, will deliver the keynote speech.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 60: Is cryptocurrency right for your 401(k)?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News