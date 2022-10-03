 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Tainted Water

Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, speaks to reporters at a media roundtable at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Wade, who is commanding a task force responsible for draining fuel from a World War II-era storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor's tap water last year, said Monday he's exploring ways to get community feedback.

 Audrey McAvoy - staff, AP

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a World War II-era storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor's tap water last year said Monday he's exploring ways to get community feedback.

Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take.

He said getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. He said Hawaii's elected officials told military leaders that it would be valuable for them to give the community a voice in their work.

“I don’t have the structure yet. It’s still a work in progress, but I think it’s something that’s important,” said Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade's appointment last month.

People are also reading…

In November, jet fuel spilled from a drain line at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, flowed into a drinking water well and then into the Navy’s water system serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Nearly 6,000 sought medical attention for ailments like nausea, headaches and sores. The military put about 4,000 families in hotels for several months.

The military plans to remove more than 100 million gallons (378.54 million liters) of fuel from the 80-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.

Wade said he's started reaching out to Hawaii's congressional delegation and other local leaders — including Ernie Lau, the chief engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and one of the strongest critics of how the Navy has managed Red Hill over the past decade.

Kathleen Pahinui, a spokeswoman for the Board of Water Supply, said Lau had a short introductory conference call with Wade on Friday and they expect to host Wade for an in-person meeting soon. She said the call went well and they look forwarding to meeting him and his team in person.

In addition to Lau, Wade said he also met with Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Chair and her environmental deputy, Kathleen Ho.

Wade was already assigned to Hawaii last year when the spill occurred, as the person in charge of operations and training at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. He said he wasn't among those that had to move out their homes, but he — like others — questioned the safety of his water.

Some military families have complained of continuing health problems like seizures and gastrointestinal issues and filed a lawsuit against the federal government in August.

As head of the task force, Wade will report to Austin through Adm. John. C. Aquilino, the Indo-Pacific Command commander.

Indo-Pacific Command said in a news release last month that this “will ensure awareness and support at the highest levels of the Department and as well as provide accurate and timely information to the local community.”

Austin met with Wade last week during a visit to Hawaii that also included meetings with his counterparts from the Philippines, Australia and Japan. Austin didn't talk to local media afterward.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the country. Fatal overdoses have increased almost 20% over the previous year, with over a thousand dead. Steve Allen, behavioral health director of the Oregon Health Authority, acknowledges that Oregon’s experiment has had a rocky start. But he says a milestone has been reached, with more than $302 million being sent to facilities across the state to help people get off drugs.

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. They're accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for millions of borrowers. As the lawsuit was being filed, the administration quietly scaled back eligibility rules for the debt relief, eliminating a relatively small group of borrowers who are the subject of legal debate in the suit.

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration has an ambitious goal for America: ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030. The administration's plan includes expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. It also seeks to promote healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. Expanding Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition are part of the strategy. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference this week on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969.

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Only 20% of people are up-to-date on routine doctor visits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News